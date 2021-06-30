Follow us on Image Source : PTI High alert in Jammu after 3 drones spotted again, search Op underway

Security forces have launched a search operation in some areas of Jammu after the suspected movement of drones were spotted again on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. According to locals, they claim to spot 3 suspected drone movements by civilians and nearby people.

Police & Army verifying the information and local administration is scanning the whole area.

“After the suspected movement, searches have been launched in the area and teams of security forces are on job to trace the drone,” the officials said.

As per the information available, suspected drones movement was spotted in Kharian area of Miran Sahib, Kaluchak area of Jammu, and Kunjwani area of the city.

Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Tuesday took over the charge of investigation into the recent drone attack on the Indian Force station located at the Jammu airport, an official said.

The decision to hand over the probe into the first-of-its-kind terror attack at the Indian Air Force station in the early hours of Sunday was taken by the Ministry of Home Affairs. In pursuance of the Home Ministry order, the NIA said it has re-registered the case of Police Station Satwari dated June 27.

The banned Lashkar-e-Taiba terror outfit is suspected to have been behind the sensational drone attack on the Indian Air Force station in Jammu on Sunday morning with indication that the unmanned aerial vehicles had come from across the border, a top police official said on Tuesday.

