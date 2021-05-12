Helpline launched for movement of medical staff in Kashmir in Covid curfew

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL. Covid curfew: Helpline launched for movement of medical staff in Kashmir.

A special helpline has been established by the police to ensure hassle-free movement of doctors and para-medical staff during the ongoing corona curfew in Kashmir, the police said on Wednesday.

The special helpline has been established on the directions of IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar.

"The doctors and paramedics are advised to inform us, along with their location, in case they have been stopped en-route to their place of duties," police said.

The helpline Numbers are :0194-2506561 and 0194-2506541. The WhatsApp number is 8899845182.

The police said keeping in view the prevailing situation, the health care workers are requested to cooperate with the law enforcement agencies and not to visit unnecessarily beyond the place of duty or stay.

