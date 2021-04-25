Kashmir University UG, PG offline exams postponed

Image Source : PTI Kashmir University postpones offline post-graduate, undergraduate exams

The Kashmir University (KU) has postponed the offline exams for all post-graduate (PG) and undergraduate (UG) courses till May 2 in the wake of a surge in COVID-19 cases, while main campus of the university will remain closed till April 28. The new dates for the KU UG and PG exam will be announced later, the university said.

“It is notified for the information of all concerned that all the university offline PG and UG Examinations scheduled till May 2, 2021, are hereby postponed, in view of the prevailing circumstances. The fresh dates of postponed examinations will be notified later on. The main campus shall continue to remain closed up to and including Wednesday, April 28, 2021,” read the official statement.

The decisions to this effect were taken after detailed deliberations over the prevailing circumstances at a high-level meeting of the varsity's advisory committee chaired in online mode, the spokesperson said.

The meeting, however, decided that online classes, as already notified, will continue to be held by the teaching departments, he added.

Amid the second wave of COVID-19 across the country, several state and central universities have already postponed UG and PG examinations.

