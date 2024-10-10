Good news for tourists: Uttarakhand CM launches helicopter service between Dehradun-Almora | Check details

Follow us on Image Source : ANI The helicopter service was launched under the 'UDAAN scheme'.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, on Thursday, took a significant step towards boosting the state's aerial connectivity by launching a helicopter service between Dehradun and Almora under the "UDAAN scheme". As per the officials, this new service aims to improve accessibility to remote areas and provide faster travel options for both residents and tourists in Uttarakhand.

In addition to the helicopter service, CM Dhami also inaugurated the newly constructed passenger terminal building at the Sahastradhara helipad in Dehradun. This modern terminal is expected to boost infrastructure and streamline operations for air travel in the region.

Dhami further announced plans to extend helicopter services to three new destinations -- Yamunotri, Gauchar, and Joshiyada -from Sahastradhara in the near future. These upcoming routes will significantly bolster connectivity to important pilgrimage sites and other remote areas, catering to both religious travellers and the local population, officials said.

They will be operated under the 'Chief Minister Udan Khatola Scheme', Dhami said. The helicopter service between Dehradun and Almora will promote tourism, economy and employment opportunities besides making it easier for products manufactured by women in rural areas of the state to reach the markets, he said. Almora is one of the oldest towns in the state. Jageshwar Dham, Chitai Goljyu Ka Sthan, Katarmal Surya Mandir and Nanda Devi temple are among the major centres of faith in Almora.

CM Dhami said that Almora is one of the ancient cities of the state. It has its own historical and cultural importance. Jageshwar Dham, Chitai Goljyu Ka Sthan, Katarmal Surya Mandir are many such places here which are the center of faith of the people and are here. Important places like Nanda Devi Temple also make Almora special. He said that with this helicopter service, tourists will now be able to go to Almora easily. Till now this journey was a bit longer by road, but with the start of this service, people will now have ease.

CM Dhami said that today under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, air services in the country are being modernized as well as indigenized, while on the other hand, common citizens should also get this service, especially for a state like ours with difficult geographical conditions, these helicopter services are very important. There was a time when rail service was given priority in the entire country, but for some time now, air service has become a major mode of transport and it is also becoming very popular among the people.

(With inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ: Unauthorized temple in Uttarakhand's Nanda Devi biosphere reserve demolished by authorities