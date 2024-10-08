Unauthorized temple in Uttarakhand's Nanda Devi biosphere reserve demolished by authorities

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB Unauthorized temple in Uttarakhand demolished

Uttarakhand authorities have demolished an illegal structure built near Devi Kund, a sacred glacial lake in the Nanda Devi Biosphere Reserve, following a two-day operation through challenging terrain. The structure, constructed by self-proclaimed spiritual leader Baba Chaitanya Akash, had triggered outrage due to its location in one of India's most ecologically fragile areas.

The 17-member team from the district administration and police began their trek on Thursday, navigating treacherous paths to reach the remote site, perched at an altitude of 16,000 feet near the Sunderdhunga glacier. Upon arrival on Saturday, they found the structure abandoned and promptly demolished it. "We cannot allow illegal activities in such an ecologically sensitive zone," said Kapkot SDM Anurag Arya, who led the operation. He further warned that legal actions would be taken if any attempts to rebuild the structure were made.

The illegal encroachment first came to light in July when photos surfaced online of the baba performing rituals and bathing in Devi Kund, a revered water body. The images sparked local opposition, as many residents voiced concerns about the environmental impact of the unauthorized construction in the protected area. Public pressure led authorities to plan the demolition, although an initial attempt was delayed due to poor weather and dangerous trekking conditions.

