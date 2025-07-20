Heavy rains lash Kerala, Karnataka; IMD issues orange alert for several districts | Check forecast In Kerala, incessant rainfall on Sunday led to rising water levels in rivers and dams, resulting in waterlogging in low-lying areas. The IMD issued an 'orange alert' for nine districts including Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod.

Heavy monsoon rains continue to lash southern India, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing multiple alerts across Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu. The weather agency has warned of widespread rainfall, strong winds, and rising water levels in several regions, urging residents and coastal communities to remain vigilant.

Kerala on high alert as rivers, dams swell

In Kerala, incessant rainfall on Sunday led to rising water levels in rivers and dams, resulting in waterlogging in low-lying areas. The IMD issued an 'orange alert' for nine districts including Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod, indicating very heavy rainfall (11 cm to 20 cm). The remaining five districts are under a yellow alert, signifying heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm.

The IMD also forecast moderate rainfall across the state, accompanied by strong surface winds gusting up to 40 kmph in isolated areas.

In Palakkad, shutters of several dams, including Malampuzha, Mangalam, Siruvani, Meenkara, and Pothundi, were opened to release excess water. Meanwhile, the Irrigation Design and Research Board (IDRB) issued ‘danger alerts’ for the Manimala river in Pathanamthitta and the Mogral river in Kasaragod as water levels rose significantly. Residents along riverbanks have been advised to remain alert and be ready to move to safer locations if necessary.

The IMD has also cautioned against fishing along the Kerala-Karnataka coast till July 23, citing rough weather and winds between 40 and 60 kmph. Similar wind speeds are expected in isolated parts of Kerala till July 24, and the public has been urged to exercise caution.

Karnataka faces intense shower

Karnataka continues to witness heavy monsoon activity, with the IMD predicting intense rainfall in several parts of the state this week. An orange alert has been issued for coastal and Malnad districts, while Bengaluru and other regions remain under a yellow alert.

Heavy rains, accompanied by thunder and lightning, are likely in Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada, and Udupi districts, as well as in the hilly regions of Shimoga, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, and Hassan on July 20. The public in these areas has been advised to take precautions.

Rain forecast for Telangana and Tamil Nadu

Southern states are in for a wet spell between July 18 and 23, with Kerala expected to receive very heavy rainfall (≥21 cm) between July 18 and 20, and similar conditions forecast in South Karnataka on July 18.

In Telangana, including Hyderabad, the IMD has issued yellow warnings and forecast light to moderate rains in many areas. Hyderabad is likely to experience increased rainfall activity from today, according to Nagaratna, head of the IMD’s Hyderabad centre.

The IMD also reported that isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka between July 16 and 22, with additional showers expected in Lakshadweep (July 18–20), Rayalaseema (July 18–19), and Telangana (July 17–18).