WATCH | Traffic at standstill on Ambala-Chandigarh highway after heavy rainfall

Rain Mayhem: As heavy rainfall brought landslides, flash floods, severe water-logging in various parts of northern India, a similar situation was witnessed on Ambala-Chandigarh highway.

Hit by incessant rainfall, massive-waterlogging brought a part of Ambala-Chandigarh highway to standstill as people were seen stuck on the road.

In the past three days, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, parts of Uttar Pradesh, Delhi-NCR regions have been receiving very heavy rainfall, affecting daily life.

Due to this, various incidents of landslides, flash floods, and severe water-logging have surfaced.

Incessant rains unleashed more death and destruction on Monday in parts of north India with 37 people killed in landslides and other rain-related incidents in the last two days even as the Army and NDRF teams stepped in to intensify the relief and rescue operations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken with chief ministers of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand about the situation and assured them of all help and support from the central government.

Modi also spoke with senior ministers and officials and took stock of the situation in the wake of excessive rainfall in parts of the country, his office said.

Flash floods and landslides claimed 18 lives over the past two days in Himachal Pradesh, while nine people died in Punjab and Haryana, seven in Rajasthan and three in Uttar Pradesh in different rain-related incidents.

