Odisha: Heavy rain lashes 11 districts as IMD forecasts formation of fresh low-pressure area

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Squally weather condition with surface wind speed reaching 40 to 50 kmph is likely off the Odisha coast, it said.

Low pressure-induced heavy rainfall lashed 11 districts of Odisha as the MeT Department forecast the formation of a fresh depression over the Bay of Bengal around September 11.

The weatherman issued a 'yellow' warning (be updated) for 14 districts in south and coastal Odisha and warned fishermen against venturing into the sea on Wednesday.

Two places – Banki in Cuttack district and Khandapara in Nayagarh – received very heavy rainfall of 140 mm and 117.4 mm respectively in 24 hours till 8.30 AM on Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Ganjam's Sorada and Daspalla in Nayagarh also received rainfall above 100 mm as heavy showers lashed Ganjam, Balasore, Angul, Gajapati, Khurda Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal and Kalahandi districts.

"Under the influence of the movement of the low-pressure area, light to moderate or thundershowers are very likely at most places over the districts of interior Odisha and at many places over the districts of coastal Odisha," an IMD release said.

"A fresh #Low Pressure Are is likely to form over #North and adjoining #Central #BayofBengal around #11th September, 2021," The MeT Centre in Bhubaneswar tweeted.

The Met Centre also forecast heavy rainfall over Nuapada, Nabarangpur, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh and Keonjhar districts on Wednesday.

Squally weather condition with surface wind speed reaching 40 to 50 kmph is likely off the Odisha coast, it said.

Keeping in view of the weatherman's forecast, the state government put the districts on alert to deal with the situation arising out of heavy rain that may damage communication infrastructures and cause landslides in some areas.

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Pradeep Kumar Jena, in a letter to the collectors, asked the district administrations to remain vigilant and take steps deemed necessary, implement advice issued to fishermen and report incidents, if any, to the state government.

Meanwhile, former chief minister Hemanda Biswal organised a special 'yagna' at his Thakurpada village in Jharsuguda district on Monday to pray for adequate rain as large parts of the state were witnessing a dry spell during peak monsoon.

"I have experienced that Odisha faces a drought-like situation whenever there is scant rain in August, which happened this year. Local tribals believe that appeasing the Rain God might help as the state government cannot provide water for irrigation and the reservoirs have also dried up," the two-time chief minister and Congress leader said.

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Sudam Marandi had informed the Assembly that Odisha received 29.3 per cent less rainfall during the peak monsoon period from June 1 to September 2.

Crops were cultivated in 56.33 lakh hectares of land this year, 1.19 lakh hectares less than last year.

ALSO READ: Heavy rain alert in Thane, Palghar; citizens advised to avoid travel, not to cross bridges

ALSO READ: Odisha issues unlock guidelines for September, lifts weekend shutdown

Latest India News