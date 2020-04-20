Image Source : PTI Health workers on COVID-19 duty in Bengaluru's Padarayanapura attacked

Health officials who had come to shift coronavirus suspects to a quarantine facility were manhandled in Bengaluru, following which tension prevailed in Padarayanapura city late on Sunday. Few locals and some secondary contacts of COVID-19 patients argued and tried to remove barricades and argued with officials after which the city has been sealed. The decision was taken to contain the spread of the coronavirus in the area.

Police said the incident happened when officials along with the medical staff were trying to shift the secondary contacts to the place identified for quarantine purpose.

After positive cases were reported from the area, several primary contacts have been sent to quarantine and now it was the turn of secondary ones, they said.

"Officials have made a list of 58 people who are secondary contacts to be sent to quarantine. The first 15 people came with officials for quarantining and were sent on a bus. When the next group was called, they started opposing it and wanted the tests to be conducted on the spot," DCP (West) B Ramesh said.

More people gathered there and started shouting slogans such as "We want justice", he said.

They tried to remove barricades erected near the entry and exit point to the locality and indulged in an argument with officials, the DCP said.

A case will be registered and action will be taken against those involved, the DCP said.

He also ruled out any attack on officials or medical staff.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read | Bengaluru coronavirus hotspots: Check full list of 32 containment zones

Also Read | 66-year-old coronavirus patient dies in Bengaluru​

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage