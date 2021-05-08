National policy for Covid patients' admission to hospitals revised

Image Source : PTI View of newly built 50 beded Covid Care Centre at Noida Stadium, as coronavirus cases surge in record numbers countrywide, in Noida.

The Union Health Ministry has revised the national policy for admission of COVID patients to health care facilities making it not mandatory for the patients to carry a Covid positive test report.

According to the health ministry's revised guidelines, "a suspect case (of COVID-19) shall be admitted to the suspect ward of CCC, DCHC or DHC as the case may be. No patient will be refused services on any count. This includes medications such as oxygen or essential drugs even if the patient belongs to a different city."

"No patient shall be refused admission on the ground that he/she is not able to produce a valid identity card that does not belong to the city where the hospital is located. Admissions to hospital must be based on need," the health ministry added.

On Saturday, India recorded 4,187 deaths due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours -- the highest so far, along with 4,01,078 fresh cases, taking the total number of cases in the country to 2,18,92,676, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday.

It is the fourth time after May 1 that India has crossed the four-lakh-mark of new cases in last 24 hours. On Friday, India recorded 4,14,188 cases.

It also breached the maximum deaths in 24 hours. On May 6, India recorded 3,980 deaths -- the highest till then.

In the past 16 days India has continued with over three lakh cases and over 3,000 casualties have for last 10 days.

India's total tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 2,18,92,676 with 37,23,446 active cases and a total of 2,34,083 deaths, so far.

According to the Health Ministry, a total of 3,18,609 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, while 1,79,30,960 people have been discharged till date.

The Health Ministry said that a total of 16,73,46,544 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 22,97,257, who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 30,04,10,043 samples have been tested up to Friday (May 7) for Covid-19. Of these 18,08,344 samples were tested on Friday.

