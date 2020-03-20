Friday, March 20, 2020
     
HC stays FIR order against VHP leader over hate speech

The Delhi High Court on Friday stayed a trial court order directing lodging of FIR against Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Alok Kumar for allegedly giving hate speech during a rally last year. Justice Yogesh Khanna put on hold till May 12 the trial court order of February 18.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: March 20, 2020 13:54 IST
Image Source : PTI

The high court asked the police to file a status report before May 12, the next date of hearing. The trial court order had come on a complaint by activist Harsh Mander, who had alleged that Kumar gave hate speech during a VHP rally in July. 

