Hathras case: Yogi govt extends SIT's probe time by 10 days

Hathras case: Yogi govt extends probe time to SIT by 10 days

The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has extended the time given to a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Hathras gangrape and murder case by 10 days.

"Following the orders of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the time given to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to submit their report to the CM has been extended by 10 days," Awanish K Awasthi, state additional chief secretary (home), said today.

When asked about the reasons for the extension, he told PTI, "The reason is one. The probe is not completed."

Initially, the SIT, constituted on September 30, was given seven days time ending on Wednesday to submit its report on the investigation of the gang rape and killing of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in a village in Hathras district on September 14.

