Hathras gangrape victim's brother says did not ask for CBI probe, hours after CM Yogi's order

Image Source : ANI We did not demand CBI inquiry in the case as SIT investigation is already underway, said brother of Hathras gangrape victim.

Hours after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the Hathras gangrape and murder case, the victim's brother in a statement said that they did not want a CBI inquiry as an SIT is already investigating the case.

Earlier, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra after meeting Hathras gangrape victim's family on Saturday while speaking to India TV said they (family) wants a judicial inquiry into the incident and removal of the District Magistrate (DM). She also said the family wants security.

Speaking to media post meeting Hathras victim family, Rahul Gandhi said, "No power in the world can suppress the family's voice."

"The family couldn't see their daughter for the one last time. UP CM Yogi Adityanath should understand his responsibility. Till the time justice is delivered, we'll continue this fight," Priyanka Gandhi Vadra added after meeting family of the alleged gangrape victim in Hathras.

