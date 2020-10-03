UP CM Yogi Adityanath orders CBI probe into Hathras gangrape and murder case

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Yogi Adityanath orders CBI probe Hathras gangrape murder case 19 year old girl

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday ordered Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the Hathras gangrape and murder of 19-year-old girl, CM's office informed. Though a CBI probe has been ordered by the UP CM, now the order will be sent to the Centre and then the centre will issue a notification for CBI inquiry.

The government may issue notification in the next one to two days. Till then, the CBI will have to wait for the issuance of a notification to register the case. Once the investigation starts, if required, CBI may also conduct narco test of all the accused and members of victim's family.

The development has come after questions were being raised on the conduct of UP police for a hurried cremation of the gangrape victim in the dead of the night and overall handling of the case. Earlier, CM Yogi Adityanath had ensured the family for justice and announced Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia, a government job for member of victim's family.

Meanwhile, the decision to handover the Hathras case for a CBI probe has also come on the day when Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met the victim's family, listened to their grievances, amid presence of high security. The meeting between both the Congress leaders and victim's family went for around half-an-hour.

Speaking after meeting Hathras victim's family, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "the family wants a judicial inquiry into the incident and removal of the District Magistrate. They also want security."

"The family couldn't see their daughter for the one last time. UP CM Yogi Adityanath should understand his responsibility. Till the time justice is delivered, we'll continue this fight," Priyanka added.

