DM who threatened us openly not suspended yet: Hathras gangrape victim's brother

Image Source : ANI Hathras District Magistrate Praveen Kumar

Amid nationwide protests and political meddling, brother of Hathras gangrape victim claimed on Saturday that the family is not satisfied with the ongoing investigation. He also revealed that the District Magistrate Praveen Kumar had threatened the victim's family openly and has not been suspended yet for doing so.

Speaking to ANI, victim's brother said, "We are not satisfied with the ongoing investigation as we have not got answers to our questions till now. District Magistrate (DM) who threatened us openly has not been suspended yet."

On Friday, the Yogi Adityanath administration suspended Hathras SP Vikrant Veer, DSP, inspector and other officials amid outrage over gangrape and murder of the 19-year-old girl and said that narco polygraph tests of SP and DSP will also be conducted.

However, the family members of the deceased will also have to undergo a narco test to ascertain the truth behind the incident since both have been giving contradictory statements regarding the incident, said Additional Chief Secretary, Home Avanish Awasthi.

