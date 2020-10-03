Image Source : INDIA TV Was it even my daughter: Hathras victim's father on hurried cremation

Hathras rape victim's hurried cremation has raised serious doubts over Uttar Pradesh Police's role in the entire case. Speaking to India TV, the 19-year-old Dalit victim's father questioned if it was really his daughter who was cremated in the dark of the night.

"Such brutality was meted out to her. Later, the police cremated her forcibly despite us asking for 2 hours. But they didn't hear us at all," said a teary-eyed father.

The victim's brother also echoed similar concerns. "They should prove the cremated body was my Didi's. Also, why did they pour petrol to burn the body. We have no faith on anyone till we get answers to these questions," he said.

"Also, what about DM, SDM who misbehaved with us? What will suspension do? They will be reinstated again and take advantage of their position to pressurise someone," the brother feared.

The victim's sister-in-law recounted the "horror" as they were repeatedly threatened amid scores of police personnel inside their house. "We were threatened. We were told that the case will completely turn over. Papa was being pestered citing Rs 25 lakh compensation, house etc. But we said we are not greedy and don't want any house. We just want justice," she told India TV.

The woman was gangraped in a brutal assault on September 14 that left her with severe injuries. She died at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital on Tuesday. What followed next only fueled the matter and raised doubts over the role of the police. The girl was cremated in the middle of the night with family members claiming that police ignored their pleas to bring the body home one last time.

