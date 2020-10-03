Hathras Case Live Updates: Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka enroute to meet gangrape victim's family

Image Source : PTI Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra leave for Hathras to meet the family members of a 19-year-old Dalit woman who died after allegedly being gang-raped two weeks ago.

The outrage over Hathras gangrape and murder case of a 19-year-old girl is getting more intense day by day as protests, anger against Uttar Pradesh administraton over handling the case has been questioned by activists and opposition. The Hathras town, where the 19-year-old girl went through a brutal horror has been turned into a fortress amid presence of heavy police force. Meanwhile, opposition and activists have been slamming the Yogi government over the hurried cremation of the gangrape victim.

An SIT comprising of 3 officers will visit Hathras. As far as meeting the family of victim is concerned, not more than 5 people can go to meet them, said UP Additional Chief Secretary Home Avnish Kumar Awasthi.

Even after a permission was given to Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to visit Hathras, several other Congress leaders present in heavy numbers at Delhi-Noida flyway were lathi charged by police for protesting and trying to leave for Hathras even after the administration denied the permission. The UP Police has only allowed Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka and 5 others to visit Hathras.

Meanwhile, massive traffic jams were witnessed on the Delhi-Noida Direct (DND) flyway as Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's cavalcade moved on the 9.2 km stretch to meet the kin of the 19-year-old Hathras girl who died four days ago following alleged gang-rape.

UP DGP Hitesh Chandra Awasthi has said that the decision of performing last rites of the gangape victim in the dead of night did not come from Lucknow. It was a decision that was taken by Hathras DM and SP. However, Awasthi refused to comment on why the premission was not taken by the victim's family to cremate the body in dead of night.

Amid outrage over Hathras gangrape and murder case, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday were allowed to go to Hathras to meet gangrape victim's family. It was a second attempt by top Congress leaders to visit Hathras. Though both the leaders along with other MPs and supporters were earlier stopped at Delhi-Noida flyway but were allowed later by the administration to visit the village. In total, Rahul Gandhi and sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra along with 5 others have been allowed to visit Hathras village.

What is Hathras gangrape and murder case?

According to the family, the woman was gangraped in a brutal assault on September 14 that left her with severe injuries. She died at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital on Tuesday. What followed next only fueled the matter and raised doubts over the role of the police. The girl was cremated in the middle of the night with family members claiming that police ignored their pleas to bring the body home one last time.

Action so far on Hathras case

Amid a nationwide outrage, the Uttar Pradesh government on Friday suspended the Hathras SP and four other police officers over their handling of the gangrape-murder case. Also, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been appointed to probe the case.

