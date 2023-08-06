Haryana violence: Motorcycle-borne men vandalise shops in Panipat

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) Motorcycle-borne men vandalise shops in Panipat

Haryana violence: Days after violence in the Nuh district of Haryana, a group of motorcycle-borne masked men allegedly vandalised some shops at two places in Panipat. The incident came on the heels of the communal clashes in Nuh. As per the police, a few people were also injured in the incident. The attackers targeted shops belonging to members of a particular community at two places in Panipat, officials added.

According to an official, the police later rounded up 15 people in connection with the violence in Panipat. They are being questioned, police said.

"The attackers were youths aged between 20 and 25 and were riding motorcycles. They wore masks," he said.

A few days back, a chicken shop in Panipat was vandalised by some unidentified people. The vandalised shop was located near the house of a man killed in the Nuh violence, the police had said earlier.

The officials added that around three to four people have suffered minor injuries in Sunday's violence. The youths attacked in a sudden spurt and fled, police said.

While talking about the Nuh violence, Deputy Commissioner Dhirendra Khadgata said, "The situation is normal now. SP and I had a meeting with both communities...We have also appealed to them to assure that no incident will happen in future... Demolition drive against illegal construction is underway and it will continue... Action is not being taken to target anyone. Our motive is to establish peace..."

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the clashes that erupted in Nuh over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession and spread to Gurugram over the past few days.

(with inputs from PTI)

