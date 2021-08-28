Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Haryana Police lathicharge farmers protesting in Karnal; Tikait says will block all roads till 5 pm

The Haryana Police lathicharged a group of farmers disrupting traffic movement on a highway while heading towards Karnal to protest against a BJP meeting on Saturday. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, state BJP president Om Prakash Dhankar and other senior leaders of the party were present at the meeting.

Following the police action, tension gripped the region, especially near Bastara toll plaza, where the clash took place. The state police drew severe criticism for the action against the farmers, and several roads were blockaded at different places in protest.

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait announced that all roads will be blocked till 5 pm in the state, in protest against the police action, which resulted in injuries to farmers.

"To protest the baton-charge in Haryana's Karnal, all the roads will be blocked till 5 pm in the state," Tikait said.

In a tweet, Commissionerate of Panchkula said that the Surajpur Toll Plaza (Kalka-Zirakpur Highway) has been blocked by protesting farmers.

'MILD FORCE USED'

Haryana Bhartiya Kisan Union (Chaduni) chief Gurnam Singh Chaduni alleged that the police brutally lathicharged the protesting farmers, leaving many injured. The police, however, said only mild force was used as the protesters were blocking the highway, affecting traffic movement. The police said the protesters were bent on moving towards the venue of the BJP meeting in Karnal. All roads leading to the venue had been heavily barricaded.

ROADS BLOCKED

The affected routes included the Fatehabad-Chandigarh, Gohana-Panipat and the Jind-Patiala highways, and the Ambala-Chandigarh and the Hisar-Chandigarh national highways.

READ MORE: UP: 40 trains cancelled due to farmers' protest; passengers left stranded

READ MORE: SC asks Centre to find a solution to blockade of roads in Delhi, Noida due to farmers' protest

Latest India News