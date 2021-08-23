Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE IMAGE SC asks Centre to find a solution to blockade of roads in Delhi, Noida due to farmers' protest

Supreme Court on Monday asked Centre to find a solution to the blockade of roads in Delhi-NCR due to the ongoing farmers' protest against the three agriculture laws. The apex court's response came on a petition filed by a Noida resident who sought directions to ensure that the road between Noida to Delhi is kept clear.

The government and farmer unions have held 11 rounds of talks so far, the last being on January 22, to break the deadlock on the new laws and end the protest. The three farm laws enacted in September 2020 have been projected by the Modi government as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country.

However, the protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of MSP and do away with the mandis, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates. The Centre has repeatedly asserted that these mechanisms will remain in place.

Ever since the protests began, commuters have been facing a harrowing time due to blocking of various roads. This leads to massive traffic jams in eastern, southern and central parts of Delhi.

