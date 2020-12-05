Days after getting trial Covaxin shot, Haryana minister Anil Vij tests Corona positive

Image Source : ANI Haryana minister Anil Vij tests Corona positive

Days after getting a trial dose of COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday. He took to his Twitter handle to share the news. The health minister is admitted to Civil Hospital, Ambala Cantt. He requested the people who came in his contact to get a COVID test for themselves.

He tweeted, "I have been tested Corona positive. I am admitted in Civil Hospital Ambala Cantt. All those who have come in close contact to me are advised to get themselves tested for corona."

This comes days after Vij was administered a dose of Covaxin at a hospital in Ambala, as part of its third phase trial. Last month, Vij offered to be the first volunteer for the third phase trial of Covaxin, which started in the state. Covaxin is being developed indigenously by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). In October, the vaccine maker said it had successfully completed the interim analysis of Phase 1 and 2 trials and is initiating Phase 3 trials.

