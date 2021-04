Image Source : PTI Haryana restricts office attendance to 50%

To contain the coronavirus spread, the Haryana government on Saturday restricted the physical attendance in its offices to 50 per cent. Also, the entry of outsiders to the offices is curtailed.

In an order, the Chief Secretary said to allow officers of the rank of undersecretary or equivalent and below to work from home and their physical attendance be restricted to 50 per cent.

It further said all officers of the level of deputy secretary or equivalent and above are to attend offices regularly.

The officers attending the office should stagger their arrival timing between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. to avoid crowding in the lifts and corridors.

The officials, who don't attend their office on a particular day, have been told to keep them available on the telephone, and other electronic means of communication.

All those residing in containment zones have been exempted from attending the office.

Those attending the offices have also been advised to adhere to Covid appropriate behaviour and also to avoid crowding within office premises.

The officers have been told to hold meetings through video conferencing as far as possible.\

