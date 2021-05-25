Image Source : PTI (FILE) Haryana government to distribute Ramdev's Coronil kits among Covid patients

The Haryana government has included Coronil, an ayurvedic medicine developed by yoga guru Ramdev's Patanjali to treat Covid-19, in the free Covid kit for the patients. State minister Anil Vij said that one lakh Coronil kits will be distributed among patients free of cost.

He informed that half of the cost of Coronil kits has been borne by Patanjali and the other half by the government’s COVID Relief Fund.

“One lakh Patanjali Coronil kits will be distributed free of cost among the COVID patients in Haryana. Half of the cost of Coronil has been borne by Patanjali and half by Haryana government’s COVID Relief Fund,” Vij tweeted in Hindi.

The Coronil kit was launched on June 23 last year. It contains three items– Coronil tablets, Swasari Vati and Anu Taila.

Ramdev said that Patanjali is committed to cooperate the government and urged other states to take similar initiatives.

The state has been witnessing high cases in its rural areas. As many as 95 deaths were reported on Monday, taking the death toll to 7,607, while 3,757 new cases pushed the infection count to 7,41,785.

The total number of active cases stands at 38,119 while the overall recoveries so far have reached 6,96,059. The positivity rate is 8.52 per cent while the recovery rate is 93.84 per cent.

Meanwhile, Vij said that pressure swing adsorption (PSA) oxygen plants will be set up in eight districts in collaboration with the Centre.

READ MORE: Patanjali vs IMA: Balkrishna defends Coronil, wants doctors' association to withdraw remarks

READ MORE: Exclusive: Ground report from Patanjali's Coronil lab with Swami Ramdev

Latest India News