Patanjali vs IMA: Balkrishna defends Coronil, wants doctors' association to withdraw remarks

In his response to Indian Medical Association (IMA), Acharya Balkrishna, Patanjali’s managing director on Wednesday released a statement clarifying that Coronil has been awarded the CoPP licence as per WHO-GMP. He asserted that Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan didn't endorse any ayurvedic medicine and neither did he undermine modern medicines.

Earlier this week, IMA had expressed shock over the "blatant lie of WHO certification" for Patanjali's Coronil tablet, which the company claimed is an evidence-based medicine to fight COVID-19. The association also demanded an explanation from the union health minister in whose presence the medicine was launched.

On February 19, Yoga guru Swami Ramdev had released a scientific research paper on 'the first evidence-based medicine for COVID-19 by Patanjali'. He said that the Coronil tablet had received certification from the Ayush Ministry as a medicine supporting COVID-19 treatment as per the World Health Organization's certification scheme.

In a statement, Patanjali had said: "Coronil has received the Certificate of Pharmaceutical Product (CoPP) from the Ayush section of Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation as per the WHO certification scheme."

Later, the global health body, WHO, clarified that it has not reviewed or certified the effectiveness of any traditional medicine for the treatment of COVID-19.

WHO South-East Asia in a tweet said: "@WHO has not reviewed or certified the effectiveness of any traditional medicine for the treatment COVID-19."

Patanjali had introduced Ayurveda-based Coronil on June 23 last year, when the pandemic was at its peak.

