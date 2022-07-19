Tuesday, July 19, 2022
     
Haryana DSP murder: One accused arrested after encounter with police, hunt on for others

Haryana DSP murder: Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said no culprit will be spared after a deputy superintendent of police investigating illegal stone-mining was killed in Nuh district when a truck he signalled to stop drove into him.

July 19, 2022
DSP Surendra Singh
Image Source : INDIA TV DSP Surendra Singh

Haryana DSP murder: Hours after the killing of DSP Surendra Singh, the Haryana Police took swift action and arrested one of the accused following a brief encounter.  One the accused Ikkar was also shot at during the encounter with the police. Tauru DSP Surendra Singh investigating illegal stone-mining was killed Tuesday when a truck he signalled to stop in Haryana’s Nuh district drove into him.

Informing about the incident, DGP Haryana PK Agrawal said, "It's a serious & sad incident. One accused has been arrested following an encounter. He has been shot in the leg. Teams are conducting raids to arrest other accused also. Strict action will be taken."

 

"DGP Haryana reached the spot and is monitoring it. One person arrested after an encounter. Search operation underway. Others will be arrested soon. We're very serious as the attack has happened on our police & will spare none," Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said. 

Tauru DSP Surendra Singh had signalled a dumper-truck to halt to check documents. But the driver sped on, running over him. The officer's gunman and his driver jumped aside to safety, but the DSP was hit. He was rushed to hospital where doctors declared him dead, police said.

