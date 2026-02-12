Haryana: 25-year-old woman killed as drunk cop rams motorcycle into e-rickshaw in Ambala The victim has been identified as 25-year-old Nikita. According to her family, she was returning to Ambala from Delhi on Wednesday when the incident happened.

Ambala:

A 25-year-old woman lost her life after a drunk cop allegedly ran over his speeding motorcycle over an e-rickshaw in Haryana's Ambala, said officials on Thursday. The incident happened on Wednesday night near the Kali Paltan Bridge and the victim has been identified as Nikita.

According to initial reports, she was travelling in an e-rickshaw around 9 pm on Wednesday, when it was suddenly hit by a speeding motorcycle from behind. She suffered serious injuries and was taken a nearby hospital, where she succumbed to her wounds.

"We received the body of a 25-year-old girl at around 9:30 PM last night. Her body has been shifted to the mortuary. The police are conducting an investigation," said Ambala Civil Hospital's Dr DD Pandey, while speaking to reporters.

Accused was drunk, allege eyewitnesses

Eyewitnesses have claimed that the police official was drunk at the time of the incident. Following the accident, he was caught by the locals who had gathered there. Later, he was handed over to the police, and officials have launched an investigation.

"I was coming from Ambala Cantt with four passengers in the e-rickshaw... A speeding car driven by a police officer hit our e-rickshaw, and a girl fell from it. After that, the police officer ran over the girl. When she was brought to the hospital, she was declared dead. The police officer was drunk," Ravinder Singh, the e-rickshaw driver, told reporters.

Family seeks justice, demands action against police official

Nikita used to work in Gurugram and had reached Ambala from Delhi, her family members said. They have sought justice and strict action against the police official responsible for the accident. "My elder sister was coming from Delhi. Her name is Nikita, and she works in Gurugram... A drunk police officer was driving the car, which ran over my sister," Mayank, Nikita's brother, told reporters.

The police have not released the name of the official; although they have started a probe and the accused has been nabbed.