Haryana: 12 rescued after massive fire erupts at highrise building in Sonipat | VIDEO

Haryana fire news: Atul Garg, a senior officer with the fire department, said, "Yesterday, a call was received from Sonipat reporting a fire in a high-rise building and requesting a skylift to rescue those trapped on the upper floor."

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Sonipat Updated on: November 12, 2023 12:00 IST
Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB Haryana: 12 rescued after massive fire erupts in Sonipat highrise building

Haryana fire news: As many as 12 people were rescued after a massive fire broke out at a residential building in Haryana's Sonipat, on Saturday (November 11) night, officials said today. The incident occurred in a society near Apex Green, and the fire broke out on the sixth floor of the building.

The fire brigade team swiftly arrived at the scene and safely evacuated the residents.

Upon receiving the information, a team of three fire tenders rushed to the location to douse the fire.

Atul Garg, a senior officer with the fire department, said, "Yesterday, a call was received from Sonipat reporting a fire in a high-rise building and requesting a skylift to rescue those trapped on the upper floor."

No major injuries or casualties were reported in the incident. The fire was successfully brought under control through the joint efforts of the Sonipat Fire Department and the Delhi Fire Department. 

(With agencies inputs)

