Harish Rawat, ex-Uttarakhand CM, says Delhi election result is worrisome, warns Congress

Image Source : PTI/FILE Former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat

Harish Rawat, former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, on Monday, said that the results of the Delhi Assembly elections were worrisome and urged Congress to learn lessons to win the 2027 assembly elections in the hill state.

In a post on Facebook, Rawat argued that an alliance between Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) could have turned the direction of results, he lambasted the Kejriwal-led party and said, "If the alliance partners, especially AAP, had not aimed to pull the rug from under Congress, a strategic alliance could have been formed between the two parties in Delhi. But Kejriwal's arrogance did not make this possible. Our partnership broke down and AAP's vote bank broke down and this has directly affected AAP's numbers."

Taking charge, he underscored BJP's poll strategy and said, "BJP works to win by using all its might, using deceit, force and money as a war strategy. BJP currently has two powerful campaigners in the form of Prime Minister and Home Minister who can crush the opposition. This is today's BJP, preparing for Bihar before winning Delhi. On the contrary, there is a race in the alliance to blame each other."

Rawat also accepted that Congress failed to increase its vote share to the desired extent. He said Congress could have garnered 9-10 per cent vote share. He advised that Delhi Congress should work to increase the vote share, to an extent so that by the municipal elections, the alliance partners start taking them seriously.

Rawat warns Congress for Uttarakhand polls

Regarding the Uttarakhand Assembly polls, he called the Delhi polls a wake-up call. He said, "The Delhi elections are a tremendous wake-up call for the Uttarakhand Congress as well. This is a message to wake up, rise and run. The rampaging prime minister will put in all his might in Uttarakhand as well. We have seen how well the BJP leaders have mastered the art of fabricating and presenting lies as truth. BJP has made breaking up political parties its election weapon. We will have to move ahead in Uttarakhand after looking at all aspects and put forward an alternative agenda of development and public welfare before the people from now on so that it can be discussed in every village."

He added that if Congress wants to return to power in Uttarakhand in 2027 then it will have to put forward its own model in response to the BJP model and blow the battle trumpet with it. He said that many forces have been eager to support them in the sacred task and the Congress should welcome their support with open arms.