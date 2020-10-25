'Good over evil': President, PM extend Dussehra greetings

Image Source : PTI FILE IMAGE

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted citizens on the occasion of Dussehra, saying may the festival protect all from the evil effects of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and bring prosperity to the countrymen. The festival symbolises the triumph of good over evil.

"Greetings and good wishes to fellow citizens on Dussehra. This festival symbolises the triumph of good over evil. May this festival of joy and happiness protect us from the evil effects of the ongoing pandemic and bring prosperity and affluence to the people of the country," Kovind wrote on Twitter.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended greetings to the nation and posted a video.

सभी देशवासियों को विजयादशमी की ढेर सारी शुभकामनाएं। बुराई पर अच्छाई और असत्य पर सत्य की जीत का यह महापर्व हर किसी के जीवन में नई प्रेरणा लेकर आए। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 25, 2020

देशवासियों को महानवमी की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। नवरात्रि के इस पावन दिवस पर मां दुर्गा की नौवीं शक्ति देवी सिद्धिदात्री की पूजा-अर्चना की जाती है। मां सिद्धिदात्री के आशीर्वाद से हर किसी को अपने कार्यों में सिद्धि प्राप्त हो। pic.twitter.com/fKYiHARytG — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 25, 2020

Here is what other leaders wrote:

सभी देशवासियों को विजयदशमी पर्व की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ।



आज के इस पावन अवसर पर मैं सिक्किम के नाथूला क्षेत्र में जाकर भारतीय सेना के जवानों से भेंट करूँगा एवं शस्त्र पूजन समारोह में भी मौजूद रहूँगा। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 25, 2020

