'Good over evil': President, PM extend Dussehra greetings

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted citizens on the occasion of Dussehra, saying may the festival protect all from the evil effects of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and bring prosperity to the countrymen. The festival symbolises the triumph of good over evil.

New Delhi Updated on: October 25, 2020 9:14 IST
Image Source : PTI

FILE IMAGE

"Greetings and good wishes to fellow citizens on Dussehra. This festival symbolises the triumph of good over evil. May this festival of joy and happiness protect us from the evil effects of the ongoing pandemic and bring prosperity and affluence to the people of the country," Kovind wrote on Twitter. 

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended greetings to the nation and posted a video.

Here is what other leaders wrote:

