Stone-pelting in Delhi's Jahangirpuri during Hanuman Jayanti procession, situation now under control

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Stone-pelting in Delhi's Jahangirpuri during Hanuman Jayanti's 'Shobha Yatra'

An incident of stone-pelting has been reported between two communities while a Hanuman Janmotsav procession was out in Jahangirpuri, Delhi. Several people, including a policeman, were injured in this incident. The injured have been admitted to Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital from Jahangirpuri for treatment. However, the Delhi Police has said that the situation is now under control.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Anyesh Rai, who is looking after the work of Delhi Police PRO, said there was a ruckus during the procession in Jahangir Puri. There have been talks of stone-pelting and sporadic arson on people walking in the procession.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Kapil Mishra termed the incident as a 'terrorist act'. "The settlement of Bangladeshi infiltrators is now daring to attack the citizens of India." he wrote on Twitter.

The DCP added that all the top officials are on the spot. "The situation is under control and additional forces have been deployed," said the officer.

In view of the incidents of arson, two vehicles of Delhi Fire Service reached the spot, although Director of Delhi Fire Service, Atul Garg, said that the incidents were quite sporadic, hence the operation has been called off there and the vehicles were called back.

Latest India News