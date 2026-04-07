Bangladesh Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman on India visit from today, to meet Jaishankar, Ajit Doval

New Delhi:

In its first step to reset ties with India, Bangladesh's BNP government, Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman will begin his visit to New Delhi from today with meetings lined up with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval.

Dhaka has called the development a "goodwill visit" to rejuvenate bilateral ties with New Delhi.

Key meetings on schedule

During his April 7 to 9 visit, Rahman is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. He is also expected to meet National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, according to Bangladesh Sanghbad Sangstha.

India-Bangladesh ties reset

The visit marks the first trip to New Delhi by a Bangladeshi minister since the BNP-led government came to power in February this year.

Officials say the visit takes place amid a changing political environment, with Dhaka aiming to improve previously strained ties with India and move towards a more constructive and mutually beneficial relationship.

Talks on border, energy and visa resumption

A key issue likely to be raised is the full resumption of visa services for Bangladeshi nationals, with Dhaka expected to stress the importance of easing travel restrictions, particularly for medical travel.

Both sides are also set to discuss a range of strategic matters, including border management, energy cooperation, such as cross-border electricity trade and fuel supply, and broader efforts to strengthen connectivity and economic integration.

Water sharing of common rivers will also be on the agenda, with the renewal of the Ganges Water Treaty, which is due to expire later this year, expected to be a key topic.

Trade facilitation measures, including reducing non-tariff barriers and improving logistics connectivity, are also expected to be discussed as both countries seek to expand economic opportunities.

After concluding his engagements in India, Rahman will travel to Port Louis to attend the Indian Ocean Conference from April 10 to 12. He will be accompanied during the India leg of the visit by Humayun Kabir, Foreign Affairs Adviser to Prime Minister Tarique Rahman.

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