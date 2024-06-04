Hamirpur Election Results 2024: Anurag Singh Thakur leading with margin of 46571votes

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Anurag Thakur vs Satpal Raizada

Hamirpur Election Results 2024: Hamirpur is one of the Lok Sabha constituencies in Himachal Pradesh. The state has 4 parliamentary seats. The Hamirpur seat comprises 17 Assembly segments including Dehra, Jaswan-Pragpur, Dharampur, Bhoranj, Sujanpur, Hamirpur, Barsar, Nadaun, Chintpurni, Gagret, Haroli, Una, Kutlehar, Jhanduta, Ghumarwin, Bilaspur and Srinainadeviji. The constituency is a general seat and not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs).

Hamirpur Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Date of polls

The Hamirpur constituency in Himachal Pradesh went to polls in the seventh and the last phase on June 1 along with the other three Lok Sabha constituencies of the state. Overall, voters in 57 constituencies of 8 states and Union Territories across the country used their franchise in the seventh phase.

Hamirpur Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Voter turnout

According to the Election Commission, a voter turnout of per cent was recorded in the Hamirpur Constituency.

Assembly constituency-wise voter turnout

Hamirpur Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Date of results

The results of the Hamirpur constituency in Himachal Pradesh will be out on June 4 along with the other 542 parliamentary constituencies of the country.

Hamirpur Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Main parties and candidates

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are the main parties in the constituency. BJP leader and Union Minister Anurag Thakur and Congress leader Satpal Raizada state were the main candidates in the Hamirpur constituency of Himachal Pradesh.

Hamirpur Lok Sabha Elections 2014 and 2019

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Anurag Singh Thakur from BJP won the seat with a margin of 399,572 votes. Anurag Singh Thakur was polled 682,692 votes with a vote share of 69.00 per cent and defeated Ram Lal Thakur from Congress who got 283,120 votes (28.54 per cent).

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, Anurag Singh Thakur from BJP won the seat and was polled 448,035 votes with a vote share of 53.61 per cent. Congress candidate Rajinder Singh Rana got 349,632 votes (41.84 per cent) and was the runner-up. Anurag Singh Thakur defeated Rajinder Singh Rana by a margin of 98,403 votes.