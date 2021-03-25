Image Source : JIWAJI UNIVERSITY 5 employees of Gwalior's Jiwaji university sacked for trying to watch porn

At least five employees of Gwalior's Jiwaji University have been sacked for allegedly trying to watch porn on office computers, news agency PTI reported Thursday.

According to an official, the sacked employees were found to have tried to download material from a porn site in office computers two days ago. The attempt, however, failed due to the safety features on the computers, the varsity's PRO said.

A probe revealed that four employees hired from an outside agency and a guest lecturer of the computer science department were involved.

The services of all five were terminated while a permanent employee of the university was served a show-cause notice.

