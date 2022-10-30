Sunday, October 30, 2022
     
Gurugram: Traffic cop dragged for 50 metres, run over by SUV

Gurugram news: ASI Harpreet (35) was checking vehicles along with a home guard and a constable on Friday. Around 4:30 pm, he noticed an SUV with tinted windows and signalled its driver to pull over, police said.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma Gurugram Published on: October 30, 2022 8:37 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Gurugram: Traffic cop dragged for 50 metres, run over by SUV.

Highlights

  • ASI of Gurugram traffic police was critically injured after he was dragged for nearly 50 metres
  • He was run over by an SUV whose driver he signalled to stop during checking of vehicles
  • The ASI is in critical condition and also suffered a broken leg in the incident

Gurugram news: An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Gurugram traffic police was critically injured after he was dragged for nearly 50 metres and run over by an SUV whose driver he signalled to stop during checking of vehicles, officials said on Saturday (October 29).

The ASI is in critical condition and also suffered a broken leg in the incident which took place at Ambedkar Chowk, Sector 52 on Friday (October 28) afternoon, they said.

ASI Harpreet (35) was checking vehicles along with a home guard and a constable on Friday. Around 4:30 pm, he noticed an SUV with tinted windows and signalled its driver to pull over, police said.

Instead, the SUV driver sped away and dragged Harpreet for around 50 metres. After he fell down, the accused ran over him and fled the spot. The ASI was rushed to a hospital, they said.

On a complaint by Constable Sombeer, an FIR has been registered against the unidentified accused at Sector 53 police station and efforts are on to trace him, they added.

"We identified the vehicle with the help of CCTV footage and are trying to identify its owner through the registration number. We will nab the accused soon," said Inspector Amit Kumar, Station House Officer of Sector 53 police station. 

(With PTI inputs) 

