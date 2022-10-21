Massive traffic jam at Delhi-Gurugram expressway ahead of Diwali | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Massive traffic snarl on the Sarhaul border at Delhi-Gurugram expressway

Delhi traffic jam: A massive traffic jam was spotted on the Sarhaul border at Delhi-Gurugram expressway ahead of Diwali.

Traffic snarls were also witnessed in Noida near various exits at the Noida-Greater Expressway as people rush to markets ahead of the festival.

A huge rush was also seen in the national capital's Lajpat Nagar market.

Yesterday also, the Delhi traffic police issued an advisory to avoid Gurgaon Road, Dhaula Kuan Flyover, SP Marg, Kautilya Marg, R/A Kautilya, Mother Teresa Crescent, R/A Teen Murti and Akbar Road from 6:45 pm to 7:45 pm due to special traffic arrangements.

