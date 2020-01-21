Gurugram's longest flyover will be ready in one year. Complete details

Gurugram's longest flyover on the busy Gurugram-Alwar National Highway 48 will be ready in one year, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) said on Tuesday. The announcement by NHAI comes after a nod from the Union Transport and Highways Ministry. The construction of the five-km-long flyover has been in full swing for the last two months, NHAI Project Director Ashok Kumar Sharma said, adding that they are using maximum manpower to complete it within the deadline. Here are complete details of the project.

Gurugram's longest flyover soon: All you need to know

Unclogging the road

The stretch between Rajiv Chowk to Badshahpur is extremely clogged due to huge volume of traffic, which is why the need for the flyover between Subhash Chowk and Badshahpur is urgent.

Cutting travel time

The elevated Gurugram flyover will also cut down travel time by less than half. At present, the 8 km stretch takes 30 to 50 minutes due to huge traffic congestion. The flyover comprises six-lane main carriageway and three-lane service road.

Tender allotted

The tender for the elevated flyover has been allotted to Oriental Infrastructure Pvt Ltd which will construct it under the supervision of NHAI.

Underpass proposed

According to a senior NHAI official, another underpass has been proposed on the elevated road. There will be two underpasses - one at Subhash Chowk and another at the T-junction near Vatika Chowk where the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) merges with Sohna Road. Besides, there will be three foot overbridges also designed for pedestrians. The construction of all three projects will progress simultaneously.

Alternative connectivity

The project will also provide alternate connectivity to the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) expressway from National Highway-48 near Rajiv Chowk.

Why the delay

The detailed project report of this flyover was completed during the first term of the Manohar Lal Khattar government but it was delayed. The Khattar government had earlier wanted the project to be completed 11 months before 2019 Haryana Assembly election.