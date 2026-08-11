Prakash Raj claims his name was deleted from Bengaluru voter list during SIR, shares video

New Delhi:

Actor Prakash Raj has claimed that his name was deleted from the Bengaluru electoral roll amid the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Karnataka. The development comes as the state continues the process of updating its electoral rolls. Voters whose names have been flagged under the SIR exercise have been asked to verify their details and take the necessary steps to ensure their inclusion in the electoral roll.

Prakash Raj says his name is missing from SIR

The Singham actor has shared a video note, explaining his SIR ordeal. In the video, he said, "Dear friends, I want to share a joke with you. I am one of the sixty-five lakh voters whose vote right has been deleted from Bangalore constituency after SAR. Nice joke, no? I was born in this constituency. I lived in this constituency. I had my schooling, college, theater. And for your kind information, I was an MP candidate of this constituency too."

He continued, "Well, the joke is nice. Game on. Let me see what is the process I have to go through. to get back my voter ID. Well, game on. But one little word, my friend, you can use your powers to deny few of the citizens the right to vote who may not elect you. But can you stop us, my dear friend, from our power of bringing you down? Just asking. Bye."

The clip was captioned: "Fraand you may chose n deny voting rights of few citizens who may not elect you back to thrown.. but can you stop us from eventually bringing you down from your thrown #justasking." Watch the video here:

Police lathi-charge on students in Jharkhand: Prakash Raj condemns action

Amid the voter list controversy, Prakash Raj has also strongly condemned the use of force against JPSC and JSSC aspirants protesting near the Assembly in Jharkhand's capital, Ranchi.

Sharing a video on social media that appeared to show police personnel firing tear gas shells and using batons against the protesting students, he expressed his anger. Using the hashtag #justasking, he wrote, "Why.. why.. why? This brutality will not be tolerated anymore.. It will only work to bring down the arrogant power."

On the work front, Prakash Raj was last seen in Dacoit: A Love Story, Jana Nayagan and Drishyam 3. Next year, he will be seen in SS Rajamouli's Varanasi and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit.

Also read:

Prakash Raj hits back at trolls over mother's last rites, explains atheist remark: 'Don't believe in God but…'