Gurugram engineer dozes off at wheel, kills law student, injures friend: Police

A 31-year-old civil engineer from Gurugram has been arrested for allegedly running over a law student and his friend on the Delhi-Jaipur highway after he reportedly fell asleep while driving, police said. The student died, and his friend remains critically injured. According to an NDTV report, the incident took place in the early hours of June 24 near Chanchal Dhaba, where the two victims—Harsh, a law student, and his friend Moksh—had stopped around 3 am.

"The dhaba was crowded, so we were waiting for our turn. Meanwhile, Harsh met an old friend, Abhishek, and they stood near the service lane's railing to chat," Moksh told NDTV. A speeding Skoda car then rammed into Harsh and Abhishek, flinging them nearly 10 metres due to the force of the collision. Though bystanders attempted to chase the car, the driver fled the scene. Both victims were rushed to a nearby hospital, where Harsh was declared dead. Abhishek is undergoing treatment for serious injuries.

CCTV footage from the area helped police identify and arrest the accused, who was later identified as Mohit, an employee of a private company. Gurugram Police spokesperson Sandeep said the accused admitted during interrogation that he had dozed off at the wheel while returning from work, leading to the crash.

The accident occurred just days after a similar tragedy in Noida, where a 59-year-old man died when his cab driver allegedly fell asleep and the vehicle crashed into a parked tempo. The victim, Rakesh Arora, was on his way to the airport to catch a flight to Bengaluru.

