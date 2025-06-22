Noida man dies in crash en route to airport after Uber driver allegedly falls asleep at wheel Rakesh Arora, a 59-year-old Noida resident, died early Saturday while heading to the airport after the Uber cab he was travelling in crashed into a stationary tempo on the DND flyway. His family alleges the driver, Sudhir, fell asleep at the wheel.

Noida:

A 59-year-old man from Noida died in a road accident early Saturday morning after the cab he was travelling in reportedly crashed into a stationary tempo. The victim’s family has alleged that the driver fell asleep while driving, the NDTV reported. He had booked an Uber taxi to take him to the airport.

The deceased, Rakesh Arora, a resident of Garima Vihar in Sector 35, had left home around 3:50 am to catch a flight to Bengaluru for a business meeting. He had booked a WagonR through Uber to reach the airport.

The accident took place near the toll plaza on the Delhi Noida Direct (DND) flyway. Police said they received a distress call around 4:15 am about a person trapped in a mangled car. Both Arora and the driver, identified as 32-year-old Sudhir, were rushed to AIIMS. Arora was declared brought dead on arrival.

Sudhir is currently undergoing treatment. “Doctors have said he is not fit to give a statement yet. The final medical opinion is awaited and no eyewitnesses have been found so far,” said a police official. An FIR has been registered in the case. Uber has not issued a comment in the matter yet.