Gujarat: Two held for carrying liquor bottles in vehicle

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly trying to bring liquor bottles into Gujarat in an outside broadcasting (OB) van, from Daman, police said on Saturday. The driver of the van, Vinayak Goriwale, and its cleaner, Jagdish Rathod, were arrested on Friday near Vapi, they said.

Nine bottles of whiskey and beer, collectively worth Rs 3,900, have been seized from them, an official of Vapi town police station said. Manufacture, sale and consumption of alcohol is banned in Gujarat.

"Acting on a tip-off, the police intercepted the OBvan at Dabhel police check post when it was on its way from Daman to the bordering town of Vapi in Gujarat. The duo was arrested and booked under various sections of the Prohibition Act," the official said.

The OB van, which bears the registration number of Uttar Pradesh, was also seized, he added. The driver is a resident of Mumbai, while the cleaner hails from Kota in Rajasthan, police said, adding that further investigation into the case is on.

