BJP MP Raghav Chadha meets PM Modi, calls interaction 'detailed and enriching'

New Delhi:

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Raghav Chadha on Saturday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, discussing several key issues with him. The meeting holds significance as it comes amid the ongoing Monsoon Session of the Parliament.

In a post on micro-blogging site X (formerly Twitter), the Rajya Sabha member thanked the Prime Minister for providing him the time to interact with him and also for sharing his insights.

"A morning I will cherish," Chadha, who recently joined the saffron party, said in his social media post while tagging PM Modi. "Had the privilege of meeting Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji. A detailed and enriching interaction. Deeply grateful for his generous time and for the opportunity to benefit from his insights and guidance."

This was the first meeting of Chadha with PM Modi since he joined the BJP. Earlier in June, the BJP leader had hailed PM Modi after he became the longest continuously serving elected Prime Minister in India's history.

In a long post on X, Chadha had lauded PM Modi and reflected on his journey, while saluting his "tireless devotion" to the country. He had also prayed for a robust health and a long life for PM Modi, saying he hopes that people of India will grant "him many more mandates in the service" of the country.

"India is not a nation in the ordinary sense. It is a civilisation of 1.4 billion souls. A land of 22 scheduled languages and hundreds of dialects; of many faiths, castes, communities and creeds; of countless regions and walks of life, living side by side. We are the world's largest democracy, with an electorate of nearly 98 crore, more than the people living in all of Europe. This makes ours perhaps the most complex electoral exercise across the globe," he had said in his post on June 10.

"And yet, out of these 1.4 billion people, the same leader has been entrusted with the nation: again, and again, and again. 2014. 2019. 2024. Three successive mandates from the people of India, each one a renewed act of faith. To win the trust of so vast and diverse a nation even once is remarkable. To win it three times over, without a break, is extraordinary," he added.