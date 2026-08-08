Three killed as car rams into parked truck on Jalandhar-Maksudan bypass in Punjab

Jalandhar:

Three people were killed on the spot after the car they were travelling in rammed into a parked loaded Canter truck on the Jalandhar-Maksudan bypass highway early Saturday morning.

According to SHO Division 1 SI Rakesh Kumar, police received information about the accident at around 6.30 am. The Swift car, carrying three occupants, reportedly crashed into the rear of the truck at high speed. The impact severely damaged the car, killing all three occupants.

The bodies have been sent to the Civil Hospital for further procedures. Police said the vehicle's registration details point to the Lamme village area, and efforts are underway to contact people there to identify the deceased.

The owner of the car has not yet been identified.

The truck, bearing the marking 'KTC' and a Haryana registration number, was reportedly parked on the road. The truck driver fled the scene following the accident. Police are now attempting to contact the transport company to gather more information.

Traffic movement has since been restored, and the damaged car has been moved to the side of the road. Police said further investigation is underway and necessary legal action is being taken.

7 killed in bus accident in Himachal Pradesh

In a different tragedy in neighbouring Himachal Pradesh, seven people were killed and 11 others injured after a passenger bus met with a fatal accident near Chaluj Mor on the Tissa-Bairagarh road in Chamba district on Saturday morning.

According to preliminary information, the bus was travelling from Bairagarh towards Chamba when the accident occurred near Chaluj Mor. Around 15 to 20 passengers were reportedly on board at the time of the crash.

The deceased include four men and three women. The bus driver and conductor were also among those killed in the accident. The exact cause and circumstances of the crash are yet to be ascertained.

With inputs from ANI

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