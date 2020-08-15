Magnitude 3.5 earthquake in Gujarat's Saurashtra region

Saturday, August 15, 2020
     
An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 was recorded in Gujarat's Saurashtra region on Saturday evening with its epicenter near Lalpur in Jamnagar district, officials said.

Ahmedabad Published on: August 15, 2020 20:05 IST
Image Source : PTI

An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 was recorded in Gujarat's Saurashtra region on Saturday evening with its epicenter near Lalpur in Jamnagar district, officials said. The tremors struck at 5.07 pm with the epicenter 29 km East-North East from Lalpur and depth of 4.3 km, the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) said.

Before that, two lesser-intensity quakes of 2.8 and 1.7 magnitudes were recorded at 2.28 pm and 5.04 pm, respectively, with epicenters near Lalpur, it said.

Another 1.7 magnitude quake was felt near Upleta in Rajkot district at 5.10 pm, the ISR said.

No damage to property or casualty was reported, local officials said. 

