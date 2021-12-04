Saturday, December 04, 2021
     
 Live tv
Breaking
  • In the last 5 years, the Centre has approved more than Rs 1 lakh crore for the development of Uttarakhand: PM
  • Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor will reduce travel time by almost halved: PM Modi
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Gujarat: Jamnagar man found infected with Omicron variant

Gujarat: Jamnagar man found infected with Omicron variant

The sample of the elderly man was sent for genome sequencing, after he tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: December 04, 2021 15:09 IST
Gujarat: Jamnagar man found infected with Omicron variant
Image Source : PTI

Gujarat: Jamnagar man found infected with Omicron variant 

Highlights

  • Gujarat reported its first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant
  • The sample of the elderly man was sent for genome sequencing
  • Earlier, two persons had tested positive for this variant in Karnataka

Gujarat reported its first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant on Saturday. The new variant was detected in a 72-year-old man in Jamnagar city following his return from Zimbabwe, the state health department said.

The sample of the elderly man was sent for genome sequencing, after he tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, it said.

Gujarat's Commissioner of Health Jai Prakash Shivhare confirmed that the man was found infected with the Omicron strain.

Earlier, two persons had tested positive for this variant in Karnataka.

The Omicron strain has been marked as a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organization (WHO).

ALSO READ: Omicron: West Bengal orders 7-day isolation, RT-PCR to continue

ALSO READ: Suspected Omicron cases surface in Delhi, Jaipur; states issue revised restrictions | Top points

Latest India News

Write a comment

Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News