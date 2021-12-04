Follow us on Image Source : PTI Gujarat: Jamnagar man found infected with Omicron variant

Gujarat reported its first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant on Saturday. The new variant was detected in a 72-year-old man in Jamnagar city following his return from Zimbabwe, the state health department said.

The sample of the elderly man was sent for genome sequencing, after he tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, it said.

Gujarat's Commissioner of Health Jai Prakash Shivhare confirmed that the man was found infected with the Omicron strain.

The Omicron strain has been marked as a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organization (WHO).

