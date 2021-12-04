Omicron: West Bengal orders 7-day isolation, RT-PCR to continue

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A swab sample being collected at Ranchi railway station.

People coming from countries affected by the new COVID-19 Omicron variant to West Bengal will be required to stay in isolation for seven days, the state government said on Friday.

Travellers flying in from other parts of the country will have to furnish their reports of RT-PCR tests as the threat of Omicron variant, looms across the world, a senior official said.

The direction was also given to keep strict vigil on flyers from neighbouring Bangladesh and Singapore, the official said after a meeting held by chief secretary H K Dwivedi and Airport Authorities officers during the day.

"There will be strict vigilance at the airport. All travellers will have to fiurnish negative RTPCR test reports. In case one tests positive for Omicorn, we will follow the protocol set by the union home department,” he added.

As per the protocol, travellers must carry reports of their RTPCR tests conducted at least 72 hours before they board the flight and those from countries affected by Omicron must spent seven days in isolation, the official said.

The chief secretary gave direction to set up a special ward at the government-run Beliaghata ID Hospital, especially for patients who test positive for Omicron, he added.

(with PTI inputs)

