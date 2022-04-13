Gujarat: 11 accused in Himmatnagar communal clashes sent to 3-day police remand

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Security personnel stand beside a charred vehicle, following a communal clash during Ram Navami procession on Sunday, in Himmatnagar, Monday.

Highlights 11 people arrested out of 40 accused in Gujarat's Himmatnagar communal clashes on Ram Navami

The 11 accused were produced in court and have been sent to 3-day police remand

Himmatnagar town witnessed violence, stone-pelting and clashes between two communities on Ram Navami

At least 11 accused out of 40, who were arrested in Gujarat's Himmatnagar communal violence on the occasion of Ram Navami, have been sent to 3-day police remand. Around 900 people were named in the complaint.

Earlier, at least 4 people were detained by police after members of two different communities engaged in stone-pelting in Himmatnagar town of Gujarat's Sabarkantha district, officials said.

The incident took place in Vanzaravas area on Monday night, police said. In some videos shared on social media, some people can be seen throwing petrol bombs on another locality.

According to Superintendent of Police Vishalkumar Vaghela, it was a minor flare-up and tear gas shells were also lobbed to disperse the mob.

"Upon learning about the clash, we rushed to the spot and took the situation under control. We have detained four people from the spot. The flare up was minor and the situation has been quickly brought under control" Vaghela told PTI.

Earlier on Sunday, Himmatnagar town witnessed violence, stone-pelting and clashes between two communities after stones were hurled on a Ram Navami procession.

To prevent such incidents, the district collector has imposed section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), which prohibits gathering of more than 5 people, in some of the sensitive areas of the town, including Chhaparia area where arson and stone-pelting were reported on Sunday.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | Big conspiracy to spoil communal harmony in India exposed; flood of provocative tweets from Pak, Afghanistan

ALSO READ | MP Ram Navami violence: Vehicles torched amid curfew in Khargone, 95 people held so far

Latest India News