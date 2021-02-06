PM Modi addresses Diamond Jubilee celebrations of Gujarat High Court

Image Source : PTI PM to unveil postage stamp on Gujarat High Court today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of Gujarat High Court. The prime minister is also set to virtually release a commemorative postage stamp on Gujarat High Court on Saturday as part of the institution's Diamond Jubilee celebrations. An official release issued by the high court's Registrar said this on Friday. The Gujarat High Court has completed sixty years of its establishment on May 1, 2020.

Though the PM was supposed to personally attend one of the events and scheduled to release the stamp as part of the Diamond Jubilee, the celebrations were postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak in Gujarat, the release said.

Now, the stamp will be released virtually by PM Modi on Saturday, it said.

"The Prime Minister has kindly consented to grace the function and do the honours of releasing the commemorative postage stamp of Diamond Jubilee of the High Court of Gujarat at 10.30 am on February 6, 2021," it said.

The function will be held through virtual mode, wherein the prime minister would also address the gathering, it added.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Chief Justice of Gujarat High Court Justice Vikram Nath will also address the gathering through virtual mode, the release said.

