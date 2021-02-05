Image Source : PTI PM Modi to speak in Rajya Sabha on February 8

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to speak in the Rajya Sabha on Monday (February 8) during the motion of thanks to the President's address. His address in the Upper House is likely to begin at 10:30 AM.

All eyes will be on the Prime Minister when he addresses the House. He is likely to reply to all the concerns and questions raised by opposition leaders over the farm laws.



The two Houses -- Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha -- have seen repeated adjournments over the three farm laws. The government earlier this week added five extra hours to the duration of discussion in Rajya Sabha on a motion thanking the President for his address to the joint sitting of Parliament to allow debate on the farmers' protest against three agri reform legislations.

The Rajya Sabha, which following COVID-19 protocols meets for five hours daily, has been dispensed with the scheduled Question Hour, Zero Hour and Private Member Business for the 15-hour discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address.

