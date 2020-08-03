Low-intensity earthquake hits southern region of Gujarat; epicenter near Ahmedabad

Image Source : PTI Low-intensity earthquake hits southern region of Gujarat

A low-intensity earthquake hit the southern region of Gujarat on Monday. The magnitude of the quake was 3.3 on the Richter scale. As per the officials, the epicenter of the earthquake was 200 kilometers from Ahmedabad, i.e in Bharuch district.

So far, no casualty or damage to property was reported from the region yet.

Gandhinagar-based Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) said that this mild tremor occurred at 5:19 pm.

Meanwhile, residents of the region rushed out of their homes after experiencing the quake.

