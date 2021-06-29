Gujarat's Dang district bans clicking selfies, violators to face punitive action

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Gujarat's Dang district became the first district in the state to ban taking selfies.

Gujarat's Dang district has banned taking selfies. According to a public notification issued on June 23, the district administration has prohibited clicking selfies at tourist spots to prevent accidents.

“With the start of the monsoon, there has been a huge influx of tourists in Dang. While enjoying nature, many acts irresponsibly by taking selfies which lead to accidents that could prove fatal. The notification has been issued to prevent such incidents,” said an order undersigned by additional district magistrate TK Damor.

Dang is home to Gujarat's only hill station Saputara that attracts several tourists.

The order said that police action will be taken against anyone caught taking selfies. It said that clicking selfies will now be considered a criminal offense.

In 2019, the administration had banned the taking of selfies on the Waghai-Saputara highway and at waterfalls.

The public notification not only prohibits clicking selfies but also prohibits locals from entering rivers or any water bodies during monsoon to conduct any chores like washing clothes or taking bath. The decision is taken to prevent mishaps and accidents amid heavy rainfall.

After Covid-19 restrictions were lifted, Dang has been witnessing a heavy tourist inflow.

The administration noticed that taking selfies was not limited to places of tourist interest but also occurred at places like roads, cliffs, waterfalls, and rivers. “Considering such risky behavior, prohibitory orders have been issued for the entire district,” Damor added.

